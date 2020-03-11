Electric Vehicle (EV) maker Tesla has hit a milestone of producing its one millionth electric car, thus becoming the first auto manufacturer to reach the mark.

The announcement was made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who shared a picture of the car, a red Model Y, on his Twitter account.

Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

The chief also congratulated his team on achieving the milestone. It’s a significant moment for an automaker that was only founded in 2003, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

As per reports, no other electric vehicle manufacturer has ever achieved this kind of volume in producing long-range electric passenger cars.

Another media report stated that the milestone also plays a significant achievement in Tesla’s first quarter of 2020.

According to reports, this month, the EV maker is expected to start shipping its latest car, the Model Y, months ahead of its original “fall 2020” estimate. Meanwhile, Tesla’s Cybertruck is due to go into production in late 2021.

(With input from agencies)