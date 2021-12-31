Technology as the silent factor in international relations

Technology is derived from Greek words which means “science of art” and “art skill” “cunning of hand”. It is the sum of techniques, skills, methods, and processes used in the production of goods or services. Technology can be the knowledge of techniques, processes and can be embedded in machines to allow for operation without detailed knowledge of their working.

While new and emerging technologies are transforming employment opportunities, the future seems to be soft power, which involves harnessing economic and cultural influence that goes beyond international relations. The academic community seems to accept the growing importance of technology.

This means that technology has serious implications for hard power, the incorporation of military power into the management of international political relations that cannot be negated or neutralized. Technology warns nations in a way that can be perceived and understood aloud what will happen if they devise a plan that violates the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, or if they are exposed to more destruction than what they want to achieve. Technology is used in the equation of power in the foreign-policy era.

Let’s see how technology determines international relations through this example :

India’s one of the oldest friends in Russia. This relationship has been maintained through various factors and technology is one of them. When India was facing many challenges poverty, hunger, and malnutrition, unemployment, etc, and was not in a condition to develop its technology and not even able to invest in technology. Russia at that time helped. Examples of this friendship could be looked by its help in India’s difficult time during the time of 1962 war, Kargil war 1999, etc.

In recent times as well Russia and India are still maintaining it through technology transfers. For example- Russia supplied Mig 35 jet to India so that it could provide an accurate target.

Recently India decided to send people to space gaganyaan to train the volunteers for space Russia is giving training on how they can live in space atmosphere conditions.