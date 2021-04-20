Digital transformation leader Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has acquired DigitalOnUS, a leading hybrid cloud and DevOps services provider, to augment hybrid-cloud offerings for enterprise customers globally.

Tech Mahindra acquired 100 per cent stake in the organisation for an undisclosed sum to strengthen cloud-native development, hybrid cloud infrastructure and SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) automation.

The acquisition will strengthen Tech Mahindra’s cloud native development and near shore delivery from Mexico and Canada for its US customers.

“The acquisition will further enhance our capability in cloud native engineering, and better equip us to develop cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers. scaling up near shore delivery capability, with majority in Mexico and Canada will be critical to execute digital transformation programmes,” said Vivek Agarwal, President- Corporate Development, BFSI and HLS, Tech Mahindra.

Additionally, Tech Mahindra will leverage DigitalOnUs expertise to build multi-cloud platforms, modernize IT security and unlock the cloud operating model for enterprises to accelerate their cloud modernization journey.

“The acquisition by Tech Mahindra represents an important step in DigitalOnUs’s growth journey as it provides our organization and its people with extensive global reach and customer access to scale and tap into many more significant opportunities,” said Suri Chawla, Founder and CEO, DigitalOnUs.

Tech Mahindra is a $5.2 billion organization with more than 121,900 professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies.