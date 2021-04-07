Spotify announced a slew of new podcasts from India, including but not limited to four new Spotify Originals and one exclusive podcast partnership.

The Originals include Tamil talk show “The RJ Balaji Podcast”, Hindi comedy podcast “Andar Ki Baat by Amit Tandon”, psychological horror show “Darr Ka Raaz with Dr. Phobia” and true crime series “Crime Kahaniyan”. The company has also signed an exclusive deal for multiple children’s podcasts produced by gaathastory.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen an increased shift toward audio across demographics in India. In a video-saturated world, podcasts are a medium that nurtures imagination and can accompany listeners no matter where they are, or what they are doing,” Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director – India, Spotify, said in a statement.

“We are continuing our effort to bring relevant, relatable local content with a focus on storytelling, crime, and talk shows with talented creators and hosts,” Batra added.

This diverse content acquisition aligns with the brand’s strategy to cater to as many listeners in India as possible through relevant, relatable and exciting audio content, the company said.

India is an extremely significant market for Spotify is evident. Globally, Spotify has more than 2.2 million podcasts on the platform.