After numerous leaks and rumours floating in the media and Samsung followers, the company has finally announced the release date of its next-gen smartphone. The Galaxy Unpacked event is going to be held on February 11, 2020 and will take place in San Francisco, Samsung announced on Sunday.

Galaxy S20 series and next generation foldable phone.

February 11, San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/6x6UP6Rj9k — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 5, 2020

The company is expected to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S20 instead of the S11.

So far, Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has kept everyone updated on the device. As per the leakster’s info, the smartphones will be released in three different sizes I.e. S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, and the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming smartphones is expected to run on Exynos 990 in some markets and a Snapdragon 865 in the majority of markets. The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen.

Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

In terms of optics, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ are expected to have a quad-camera setup highlighted by a 108MP main sensor that delivers 12MP photos from a 9-in-1 binning method.

If rumours are to be believed, the company is expected to launch its another foldable device ‘Galaxy Fold’.

Serial leakster, Ice Universe had also shared the images of upcoming fold 2 that shows the device can be folded into a compact palm-sized phone. Like MotoRazr, it is also expected to house two cameras on the back along with a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie cam.

