As tech giant Samsung has started rolling out much awaited One UI 5 on the top of Android 13, with this updated One UI Samsung is also bringing a new collection of emojis to its devices.

Samsung’s smartphone will be the first to include the latest emojis on Android phones. Support for Unicode 15 will be included in the most recent upgrade.

Emojipedia gave a statement in September that a fresh set of emojis would be made available through Unicode 15, a standard for managing, representing, and encoding text.

31 new emojis, including a shaking face, a jellyfish, a hair pick, and more, will be included in the upcoming edition.

Google previously declared that it would add support for Unicode 15 to Android by December.

As Emojipedia’s blog reported Samsung has already implemented support for Unicode 15 to its One UI 5, it appears that wasn’t soon enough for Samsung.

Unicode 15 only adds 31 new emojis; nevertheless, Samsung phones will receive a total of 138 new emojis with One UI 5.

Samsung will be introducing 107 emojis with One UI 5 that were included with Unicode 14 back in 2021 but were overlooked by the tech giant at that time.