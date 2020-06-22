Smartphone brand Realme on Monday announced that Narzo 10A 4GB RAM model, It will sit alongside the 3GB RAM model that has been available in the Indian market since last month.

People can buy the device on Tuesday at realme.com and Flipkart. The new variant will also be available in offline stores in states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the 12nm Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G70 and features a triple camera set up (12MP+2MP+2MP). The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5MP selfie camera.

The Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 9,999. The earlier-launched Realme Narzo 10A (3GB+32GB storage) is priced at Rs 8,499.

The smartphones allow video recording at up to 1080p at 30fps. The device is fueled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a micro-USB port with a special OTG reverse charge feature. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner too. In terms of connectivity, the device supports GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

Realme Narzo 10A is available in two colours – So White and So Blue.

Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.