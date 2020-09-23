Chipmaker Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform, which features an integrated X52 5G modem with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G.

The latest technology enables global 5G connectivity with HDR gaming and on-device AI and improved CPU and graphics performance compared to the Snapdragon 730G.

“As we continue to build out this relatively new tier of our mobile roadmap, we’re always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience,” Kedar Kondap, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, Snapdragon 750G aims to enable up to 10 per cent better graphics rendering compared to Snapdragon 730Gs Adreno 618 GPU and an updated Kryo 570 CPU, with a 20 per cent performance improvement over the 730G’s Kryo 470

Other features mentioned by Qualcomm are smart camera and video operations, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences. All these will be powered by the latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine.

With up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS), the Qualcomm AI Engine claims to deliver up to 20 per cent improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G and it also features Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, which delivers up to 20 per cent compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Snapdragon 750G is also equipped with the always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which combines multiple data streams for contextual use-cases: a low-power Qualcomm AI Engine enables AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression to provide improved voice-chat gaming experiences, uninterrupted voice communication, and support for always-on voice assistants.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G is expected to be seen in devices by the end of 2020. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be the first launch smartphone based on the Snapdragon 750G.