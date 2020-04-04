Mobile gamers’ world turned upside down when one of the most popular games, PUBG Mobile, showed the message, ‘Tencent Games will temporarily suspend the operations of all its services for the whole day from 0.00 (midnight on April 4)’.

The message shown in the above image does not provide any details about why the services were stopped. However, according to the official Weibo account of Tencent Games, the decision was taken to honour and offer condolences to those who have martyred in the fight against COVID-19.

The post was written in Mandarin. After translation to English it reads as, “To express deep condolences to the martyrs and compatriots who died in the fight against New Crown Pneumonia, Tencent Games will be suspended for one day from 0:00 on April 4 thin, including mainland China and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions. May the dead rest in peace, may the living work hard, and may the motherland flourish.”

As per the media reports, the game will remain suspended till April 5, 12.00 AM and it is applicable for Indian users as well.

Meanwhile, players need not to get worried as there are other mobile games they can opt from.