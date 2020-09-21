Citing incredible demand, Amazon has sent emails to its customers who preordered Sony’s next-generation PlayStation 5 console warning them that they might not get their console on time.

“We’re contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 console to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand. We’ll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released,” a report by The Verge quoted Amazon a saying in an email.

When PS5 pre-orders went live, Walmart customers found some of their orders were canceled, but in Amazon’s case, these PS5 pre-orders are still valid but those who ordered from Amazon may not receive a system on launch day.

The digital edition of the console will cost $399.99, while the standard one is priced at $499.99.

The PlayStation 5 is set to hit on November 12 in the US and the rest of the world on November 19.