After a long break, Panasonic has launched its new smartphone under the umbrella of its Eluga series in India. The phone, ‘Eluga Ray 810’ is priced at Rs 16,990 and is already available for grabs across the country exclusively via e-commerce giant, Flipkart. The phone comes in two different shades—Starry Black and Turquoise Blue.

Indian mobile market already has a wide range of phones in under Rs 20,000 segment including the newly launched Redmi Note 8 Pro and others. It would be interesting to see how Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 finds its place in the market.

What Panasonic is offering via all-new Eluga Ray 810?

The smartphone comes only in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity. The company has given an option to expand its storage with the help of microSD card up to 128GB storage.

The phone has a 6.19-inch display with a wide notch similar to iPhone X where the company has placed selfie camera and LED flash.

On the back panel, the smartphone features two cameras a 16-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor, which is responsible for capturing portraits. On the front, a 16-megapixel allow users to click well-lit selfies.

Eluga Ray 810 runs on MediaTek chip. Panasonic’s new smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Eluga Ray 810 is backed by a 4000mAh battery power.

Eluga Ray 810 runs on Android Pie OS. So far, there is no info whether the Eluga Ray 810 will be upgraded to the Android 10 software or not. The phone features rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Considering all aspects, it looks like the phone could have been slightly cheaper, especially considering its competitors, who are offering features like high-end smartphone.

