Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday claimed that they have successfully conducted the first 5G WhatsApp video call at its Hyderabad-based R&D centre.

The R&D centre carried out the WhatsApp video call displaying 5G band and speed, demonstrating fast movie downloads and Cloud gaming features.

“The 5G WhatsApp video calling tests which we have conducted at our R&D centre in Hyderabad has further strengthened our vision to be future ready for 5G rollout,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, R&D, OPPO India.

“The success of these tests also validates OPPO’s adherence towards bringing technology to empower and simplify the lives of the consumers,” he added.

Company’s FindX2, brand’s first 5G-enabled flagship, will soon make its global debut. However, it would arrive in Indian market later.

OPPO has six research institutes and four R&D centres across the globe. It recently opened its Byderanad-based R&D centre, which is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies.

Indian market is very crucial for the company. Keeping that in view, there is an ongoing investment of Rs 2,200 crore in the country and the company is currently manufacturing 50 million smartphones in a year at its Greater Noida factory.

Earlier this week, the company launched Reno3 that sports world’s first 44MP+2MP dual punch-hole front camera at starting price of Rs 29,990.

(With input from agencies)