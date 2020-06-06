Oppo launched Reno series back in April of last year and this year the company has added two new devices in the line, Reno4 and Reno4 Pro. These new members of the Reno series comes with triple camera setups accompanied by a laser detection auto-focus lens, OLED displays, and Snapdragon 765G chipsets.

Reno4 and Reno4 Pro also offer 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

As the name suggests, Reno4 Pro comes with a more sophisticated camera setup than the Reno 4. However, Oppo Reno 4 offers slightly larger battery than its Reno4 Pro.

Oppo Reno4

The model runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 OS and comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with dual selfie hole-punch cutouts on top.

The device is powered with Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and storage capacity up to 256GB.

The triple camera setup comprises of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel monochromatic sensor.

Speaking about the selfie camera, Reno4 comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a secondary 2-megapixel selfie shooter.

The mobile is powered by 4,020mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

This variant comes in Galactic Blue, Space Black and Taro Purple colours.

Oppo Reno4 is priced at-

8GB + 128GB storage: CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,900)

8GB + 256GB storage: CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 35,000)

Oppo has made Reno 4 for pre-orders on the official site as the sale will begin on June 12.

Oppo Reno4 Pro

The device comes with 6.50-inch full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with 90 Hz refresh rate and single-hole punch along with HDR 10+.

Similar at the Oppo Reno 4, Oppo Reno4 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

Again, the two models share same specifications when it comes to storage and RAM i.e. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Reno4 Pro is powered by 4000 mAh battery, backed by 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging.

On the camera front, the primary camera comprise of 48-megapixel main camera, an 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. The selfie or the front camera is 32-megapixel camera.

Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced at-

8GB + 128GB storage: CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,500);

12GB or RAM and 256GB storage: CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 45,800).