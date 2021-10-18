OPPO India launches new programme to empower startups

Smartphone brand OPPO India on Monday launched a new programme to empower entrepreneurs and mentor startups who have the potential to bring the next big technological change in the industry.

As part of this programme, OPPO India will work with institutes, incubators, entrepreneurs and industry experts to promote the exchange and integration of innovative technology research and development by providing a platform for start-ups to skill-up and grow.

This platform will also give an opportunity to more entrepreneurs to work with OPPO in the future on new concepts and technologies, the company said in a statement.

“OPPO Elevate will empower young innovators with solutions to make people life better every day,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, OPPO India.

The programme will help innovators in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, payments, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and gaming.

The brand has also collaborated with the Kerala and Telangana governments to boost the startup ecosystem in both states.

OPPO recently forged a year-long partnership with the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) to engage young social entrepreneurs to join efforts to address social sustainability issues through innovation.