OPPO mobile company’s factory in Greater Noida has been shut after six employees tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

The factory, which had resumed working on May 8, has suspended all its operations.

OPPO India in a statement said it has initiated COVID-19 testing for over 3000 employees at the manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

“As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated COVID-19 testing for 3000+ employees, for which results are awaited,” OPPO India said in a statement.

It further stated that it will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols.

“We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and disinfecting the premises,” the Chinese smartphone brand added.

According to sources, after the coronavirus cases were confirmed at OPPO factory in Kasna, Greater Noida, the work was immediately halted on Sunday till further notice.

Meanwhile, two third-party construction employees at an under-construction Vivo facility in the Greater Noida industrial belt have also tested COVID-19 positive.

One third-party construction worker and one security guard at an upcoming Vivo site at the industrial park area in Greater Noida – where multiple factories are currently under construction – have tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, this has not affected Vivo manufacturing as the construction site is nearly 15 km away from its operational unit, said sources.

OPPO and Vivo, along with other top handset makers, resumed manufacturing at their Noida and Greater Noida-based factories with 30 per cent workforce from May 8.

OPPO restarted manufacturing operations with 30 per cent workforce, with around 3,000 employees working in rotation out of more than 10,000-strong staff at its Kasna, Greater Noida-based facility.

Vivo also resumed production at its production facility with about 30 per cent of its workforce capacity.