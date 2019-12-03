Chinese mobile maker Realme recently revealed a major policy change via a Weibo post stating, from next year, the company will release its 5G mobile phones only in the domestic markets.

The announcement was made by Realme CEO and founder Sky Li, adding that the company will still release its 4G devices globally.

Sky further disclosed that the company is mulling to bring 5G to mid-range and budget phones next year, to make them more popular and easily accessible to young customers.

Meanwhile, the company is also looking forward to launch their first 5G phones the Realme X50 and X50 Youth Edition in China. The upcoming phones will offer support for both 5G Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) networks, or to put it simply, dual-mode 5G connectivity support.

Recently, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said at the 2019 World 5G Conference that the company is in the last stage of building its 5G factory, which will see development and production of 5G flagships.

Additionally, Xiaomi is aiming to introduce at least ten 5G smartphones in 2020, as it mulls quickly making 5G devices just as common as 4G phones.

(With input from agencies)