OnePlus to launch its much-awaited flagship device OnePlus 10T today

Leading Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus is launching its much-awaited flagship device OnePlus 10T today. The lauch event will be live stream on YouTube at 7.30 IST.

The OnePlus 10T will be on sale next week exclusively on Amazon, and the company has already shared details about its design and important specifications, including the SoC, cameras, RAM, storage, and screen refresh rate and battery capacity.

On August 3, the OnePlus 10T will make its formal debut. It is known to include a 6.7 inches LTPO2 fluid-amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 10T is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475, 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor, and runs on latest Android 12 version. The device has three rear cameras (a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera) and a single selfie camera of 32MP sensor.

The smartphone will ship with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, under display optical fingerprint scanner and it will run OxygenOS 13 out of the box, OnePlus own skin at the top of the Android.

There will probably be other RAM possibilities, however this is not yet verified. Additionally, it is unknown whether OnePlus will release a 10T with a larger battery and a slower charging rate than the 10R, or whether there will just be one model.

The OnePlus Ace Pro, which is anticipated to be the OnePlus 10T for the Chinese market and run ColorOS rather than OxygenOS, will also be unveiled by OnePlus in China on the same day.

According to GSM Arena, the 10T will house a 4,800 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh less battery than the previous 10 Pro but offers quicker charging.

The OnePlus 10T will enable 150W super-fast charging, which, according to OnePlus, can charge the 4,800 mAh battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes.

OnePlus mentioned that regardless of where you live in North America, India, or Europe, you will only be able to charge your 10T at 125W or 150W if you use the included SUPERVOOC cable and 160W power adapter.

This is because the phone uses a 128-bit encryption algorithm that only detects genuine SUPERVOOC cables and adapters to ensure secure charging. However, it won’t come as a surprise if the OnePlus 10T can be charged at 150W rates using the 160W converter that is included with the Realme GT Neo 3 150W.

OnePlus 10T will come with a 160W adaptor that supports the PD charging protocol so you can swiftly charge your tablets, laptops, and mobile gaming consoles.

Recently OnePlus mentioned about the 10T’s Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, which together can save 80% of the battery’s underlying limit after 1,600 charge cycles.

OnePlus 10T expected price is under Rs 50,000, and for now it will be availableonly in two color, Moonstone Black and Jade Green.