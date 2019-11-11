The OnePlus 8 series is expected to bring a punch-hole display to the mix and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro, GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The quad-camera setup is expected to include an ultra wide angle shooter, a telephoto camera that will likely support 3x optical zoom, and a primary camera of an unknown resolution.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish very similar to the OnePlus 7/7T Pro with a tall curved display, with the dual front cameras in the top right corner. A closer look at the image reveals an alert slider on the right side and an app drawer that looks just like the one we get in Oxygen OS.

The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

