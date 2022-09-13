OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launched in India.

On Tuesday, OnePlus announced the arrival of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India, which will only be sold through Amazon.in.

According to the company, the introduction of the Prime Blue Edition also serves as a celebration of the company’s long-standing alliance with Amazon.

Customers who purchase the brand-new OnePlus 10R Prime Blue on Amazon will also receive a complimentary three-month Amazon Prime membership as an added bonus.

“The success of OnePlus in India is the result of our unwavering bond with our community and partners. This festive season, we want to offer something valuable for our community with the launch of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition,” Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

“The special Prime Edition has been crafted with the seamless integration of leading hardware and software at a truly affordable price point, making it even more accessible to the OnePlus community and users in India,” Nakra added.

Powered by the flagship MediaTek chipset Dimensity 8100-MAX AI along with OnePlus’ signature OxygenOS software, the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is the all-new avatar of OnePlus’ performance flagship for 2022.

It features one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus smartphones, along with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, allowing the device to run even the most graphic intensive games smoothly while maintaining frame rates and power consumption.

“To celebrate our successful partnership with Amazon, the special OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition will be exclusively available on Amazon.in, and we look forward to many more years of such fruitful collaborations to bring the best of premium technology to our users,” Nakra said.

The smartphone is equipped with 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 5,000 mAh battery that can be charged from 1-100 per cent in 32 minutes.

It comes with a rear triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and electronic image stabilization (OIS), delivering an outstanding photography experience for users to capture the essence of the festive season.

“As India gets ready for the festive season, Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) is back to be a part of our customers celebration. We are excited to partner with OnePlus India and bring our customers the powerful ‘OnePlus 10R Prime 5G’ to our customers pan India,” said Noor Patel, Vice President, Amazon India.

(inputs from IANS)