Intoxicated, Russian woman hits scooter with official vehicle on VIP Road

A young Russian woman, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, caused a major disturbance on Raipur’s VIP Road late Thursday night when she drove a car marked “Government of India” into a scooter carrying three individuals.

The incident that occurred at approximately 12:30 am has prompted an extensive investigation by local authorities.

According to eyewitness, the speeding car collided with the scooter, injuring its three occupants – Neilkamal Sahu, Lalit Chandel, and Arun Vishwakarma, residents of Raipur, Mahasamund, and Balodabazar respectively. All the three, who are involved in video shooting work, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

In a twist that has further deepened public concern, police investigations revealed that the car involved in the crash bore official markings and was reportedly owned by Bhavesh Acharya, the Lok Abhiyojak of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). However, during the incident, the vehicle was being driven by Nodira, a friend of Acharya and a resident of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, who had arrived in Raipur on a tourist visa.

Reports indicate that both Nodira and a government lawyer accompanying her were heavily intoxicated at the time, they had apparently just left a pub for a cigarette break.

Matters escalated further when, after the collision, onlookers intervened to stop the car. As the police arrived at the scene, the intoxicated driver began causing a commotion. After exiting the vehicle, she lost her mobile phone and then launched into a frenzied search, accusing bystanders of holding onto it. Despite repeated requests from the police to come to the station, her disorderly conduct persisted.

The Telibandha Police have since taken action against Nodira and the young man accompanying her. In a statement, Telibandha Station House Officer Narendra Mishra confirmed that charges have been filed against the accused for reckless driving at high speed, resulting in the accident. Pending the results of the medical report, additional charges under drink and drive are expected to be added. The car has been seized as evidence.

The incident raises serious questions about the misuse of vehicles bearing official government insignia. As the investigation continues, local authorities are calling on witnesses and the public to refrain from circulating unverified information until further details are officially released.