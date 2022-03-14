Now live stream with other apps on Telegram

Telegram Messenger on Sunday rolled out multiple new features, including live streaming with other apps.

Other new tools are an improved download manager, better document sharing features, a new attachment menu with unique file manoeuvring capabilities, and more.

With the latest update, Telegram has added a new feature to its existing capability of supporting live video broadcasts with unlimited viewers in Groups and Channels.

Users can now broadcast from streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster – to add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease, turning any Telegram channel into a professional TV station.

“This new feature will be helpful for professional bloggers and journalists who are increasingly using Telegram live streams to reach their subscribers,” said the company.

Telegram has been supporting the sharing of files up to 2GB each, since 2020.

With the latest update, a new icon will now appear in the search bar, when the files are actively downloading.

Users can tap the icon or go to the ‘Downloads’ tab in Search to view and manage them – pause and resume all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

Users can also manage and preview their album before sending multiple photos. The new attachment menu allows users to rearrange or remove selected media.

Further, the updated Files tab shows recently sent files and allows users to search for them by name.

“The unique night mode gives panels and headers a subtle transparency effect which allows chat backgrounds, stickers and media to shine through as a user scrolls,” said Telegram.