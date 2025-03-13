Now comes a smarter CCTV network that can send real-time alerts

Imagine if your relatively ‘dumb’ CCTV, which currently only records footage, became smart enough to detect a fire and trigger an alarm, or intelligent enough to spot an altercation or fight in a crowded marketplace and alert the police. What if it could also recognise a lone woman walking late at night and send out an alert to ensure her safety? Just imagine—your CCTV camera becoming all this and more.

Now, such a camera is on the brink of reality. Smart AI-driven cameras, powered by software programmes, are just months away. Pune-based IndoAI Technologies is currently testing prototypes and preparing for demonstrations.

Advertisement

This innovation in AI technology has transformed the CCTV networks into smart, AI-driven entities that can detect, record, and respond—sending real-time alerts to the concerned individual. The fusion of old and new technologies, shaped by insights from diverse user groups, has led to a range of AI cameras with varying capabilities. However, some are still a work in progress.

Advertisement

A team from the Pune-based company is currently in Bengaluru—the electronics, software, knowledge, and AI capital of India—to further develop the software for its specially-designed AI-driven CCTV cameras.

Dr Vivek Gujar, Founder Director – Strategy at Indo AI Technologies, who is leading AI-driven innovations, told Statesman that his team was working with a few cutting-edge technology and AI start-ups in Bengaluru on a major R&D project in computer vision.

AI cameras are already in operation in seven gram panchayats in Maharashtra, 11 schools in MP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and UP, and six factories in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur. The company also has an order pipeline worth Rs 20 crore from government sector clients.

Vivek Gujar explained that the Edge AI Camera introduces the pioneering concept of Appization, making it easier than ever for businesses to access, deploy, and customise AI models for a variety of applications, including security, retail, healthcare, and industrial automation.

It is something like a mobile device with different applications. The company has successfully integrated CCTVs with AI and cutting-edge technologies, embedding the necessary software directly into the cameras, transforming them into smart cameras that can look, see, think, and act. Since these are on-device AI Models, they run directly on the device, reducing dependence on human intervention. Real-time instant feedback and analysis come straight from the camera, offering scalability and flexibility—allowing AI capabilities to expand as needs grow.

The AI cameras come with programmes that deliver real-time analytics and built-in facial recognition applications. An extensive and useful application would be its fire and smoke detection system, which will not only detect but can send real-time alerts to fire stations as well.

The company’s confidence in its ability to deliver stems from its leadership by technocrats. Co-founder and Director Rashmi focuses on how AI interacts with real-world problems and oversees the development of cutting-edge AI-powered camera applications and smart solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and automation. Every product is designed with the end user in mind. Another Co-founder and director, an engineer with a passion for marketing, helps in bridging the gap between technical solutions and customers’ needs through his strong understanding of technology.