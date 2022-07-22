Nokia back with retro designs, unveiled three new feature phones

Recently Nokia, under the banner of HMD Global, unveiled its new lineup of three entry-level phones.

The phones are named as; Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip, a clamshell device, and the Nokia 5720 Xpress Audio, a Candybar device with built-in wireless earbuds.

The design of the Nokia 8210 4G, is based on the classic Nokia 8210, launched in 1999.

Out of three handsets, Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio looks the most promising phone, as it also offers built-in wireless earbuds. It has a sliding panel attached to its rear side, which houses wireless earbuds. The back panel also charges the earbuds if not in use.

The handset also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has an inbuilt storage of 32GB.

Nokia 2660 Flip is the second in the line that also offers something different. In the age of a bezel-less screen phone, this entry-level phone comes with a clamshell design. It has a 2.8 QVGA TFT screen, a secondary 1.77-inch panel, a VGA camera, and a 1,450mAh battery rated at up to 20 days on standby.

The last in the series is NOKIA 8210 4G, this bar-phone is based on the 1999 launched classic model. It also has a 2.8 QVGA TFT screen and supports LTE connectivity with 32GB storage support via a MicroSD card. Made out of recycled polycarbonate, this handset comes in three color options; sand, blue and red. The handset houses a 1,450 mAH removable battery and supports 6 hours of talk time on 4G and up to 19 days on standby.

These three feature phones, which are almost similar in specs, will get launched in India between September and November, with the expected price of Rs 4,500 to 7,000.