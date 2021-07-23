Nokia phones on Friday launched a new 4G feature phone, Nokia 110 4G, in India at Rs 2,799.

The phone will be available on Amazon and the company’s official website in yellow, aqua and black colour options from July 24.

“The Nokia 110 4G is a perfect combination of the classic and the neo. With its sleek new design and exceptional features, it is a phone that our fans will love, trust and want to keep,” Sanmeet Singh, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

“This feature phone is all about accessibility and durability that provides a seamless experience for ease of use,” Singh added.

The Nokia 110 4G comes with a range of entertainment-centric features, including classic games like the iconic Snake, wireless and wired FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, video and MP3 player and expandable storage 32GB.

Additionally, the 0.8 MP QVGA rear camera makes it the lowest cost 4G Nokia phone with a camera.

The Nokia 110 4G is all about accessibility; with the refreshed UI, you have the option of zoomed menus, making navigation even more straightforward, the company said.

Also, with the new readout feature, turn text into speech so the phone can read out what you’re doing to give your eyes a break from the screen, it added.

The Nokia 110 4G comes with superior build quality, incorporating a sturdy and beautiful tactile textured rear cover for a premium finish and packs a powerful removable 1020mAh battery.

With 4G VoLTE in the Nokia 110 4G, you can take your conversations to the next level with HD voice calls, making you feel like you are right next to the person.