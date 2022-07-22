No more false information about abortion on YouTube

On Thursday, the video streaming platform YouTube announced that it will take down those videos that give false information on unsafe abortion methods on its platform.

On the microblogging platform, YouTube shared a message stating that it will set up an information panel under all abortion-related videos.

“Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies,” the company wrote on Twitter.

YouTube has mentioned that the platform strictly follows published guidance from health authorities.

“Like all of our policies on health/ medical topics, we rely on published guidance from health authorities,” the platform said.

“We prioritize connecting people to content from authoritative sources on health topics, and we continuously review our policies and products as real-world events unfold,” it added.

YouTube will not allow any misleading or deceptive content, which comes with a risk of spreading fake information, the platform wrote on its support page.

This includes certain types of misinformation that can cause real-world harm, like promoting harmful remedies or treatments, certain types of technically manipulated content, or content interfering with democratic processes.

(inputs from IANS)