NeuralGarage’s VisualDub transforms dubbing with cutting-edge AI

In a world where evolution is happening at a rapid pace, diverse industries such as space exploration, education, agriculture, and entertainment are also undergoing swift expansion and progression. Elon Musk aptly stated, “Generative AI is the most powerful tool for creativity that has ever been created. It has the potential to unleash a new era of human innovation.” The world is now witnessing how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping the futures of these industries through its constantly evolving cutting-edge technologies. This is where VisualDub creates magic.

Imagine wanting to watch ‘RRR’ in Hindi or ‘Dark’, a German science fiction thriller, without dealing with subtitles and mismatched dubbing. While global entertainment is now easily accessible with just a remote, a common challenge is the mismatched action between an actor’s lip movements and the dubbed audio. This mismatch can subtly diminish your enjoyment, detracting from an authentic cinematic experience. However, a Bengaluru-based software company in the generative AI space, NeuralGarage, has developed a solution for a seamless video consumption experience.

VisualDub, NeuralGarage’s proprietary technology, synchronizes actors’ lip movements— including smile lines, micro muscles, and movements in the cheeks, mouth, chin, and upper neck—with the dubbed audio, making it appear as if the film was originally shot in that language. This transformation maintains the film’s original resolution and color, including the background, across every frame.

In a global first, NeuralGarage has partnered with UFO Moviez, India’s largest digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform, to showcase how generative AI technology can be directly brought to customers, paving the way for mass adoption. Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO of UFO Moviez, commented, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in the industry, highlighting the capabilities of a completely India-based generative AI startup in addressing one of the biggest challenges in filmmaking when films are dubbed into multiple languages. As NeuralGarage and UFO Moviez join forces, audiences can anticipate a new era of multilingual visual content that feels natural and authentic, setting the stage for future innovations that will further enhance the viewing experience for cinema lovers around the world.”

This collaboration is set to transform how filmgoers experience dubbed films, providing an authentic viewing experience through the use of generative AI technology.

Commenting on the development, Mandar Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of NeuralGarage, said, “VisualDub has been developed with the exacting expectations of actors, film studios, and producers in mind, preserving the original cinematic expression. The advanced generative AI technology we have built ensures that visual integrity is maintained across every frame, allowing audiences to enjoy their favorite films in a language of their choice, free from the visual discord commonly associated with dubbed films.”