The unprecedented phenomenon, under which two moons revolve around the planet Neptune has left many human beings living on earth speechless.

Twitterati is clearly fascinated to see how the two inner moons of Neptune, Naiad and Thalassa, revolve in a celestial dance formation called, ‘dance of avoidance.’

The discovery was made with the help of NASA’s Hubble telescope by a team of scientists headed by Marina Brozovic.

“Here’s how two Neptune moons dance around each other”, wrote one user along with an animated clipping of the phenomenon revealed in a newly published research study by a NASA team.

“Up, up, down, down – do the Neptune Moon dance!”, NASA has tweeted.

Up, up, down, down – do the Neptune Moon dance! 🕺Partners w/ chemistry AND rhythm, Moons Naiad & Thalassa are caught in a “dance of avoidance” choreographed so precisely that neither steps on the other one’s toes. How do they make it work? Check it out: https://t.co/SQhzQCMmvi pic.twitter.com/AU4v9fLBPo — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2019

