Musk’s X to disable Circles feature by Oct 31

Elon Musk-run X Corp on Friday announced to shut down Circles, a feature that allows users to choose up to 150 people for limited and select conversations, by October 31.

The feature works a lot like Instagram’s Close Friends, as it allows users to send out posts to a specific group of people rather than all of the followers.

“X is deprecating Circles as of October 31, 2023. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle,” the social network said in an update.

Advertisement

They will, however, be able to remove people from their Circles, by unfollowing them.

“Go to the account that is in your Circles and unfollow them. They will no longer be in your Circle. They can no longer see your past Circle Posts. Follow them again, if you wish, they will not be added to your Circle,” said the company.

Twitter (not X) officially launched Circles (which it called “Circle”) in August 2022.

The social media platform started testing Circles with a limited group, before rolling out it to more users.

The people in your Circle were not be able to retweet anything you post to it, but they could still screenshot and download your tweets.

X Corp is now focusing more on Facebook Groups-like Communities feature.