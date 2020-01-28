With an aim to give tough competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series, Lenovo-owned Motorola is working on a new phone that is likely to pack a stylus, leaked images showed.

Serial leaker Evan Blass has shared some of the images at what the upcoming Motorola Android phone with a stylus –as he pointed out, the first Moto phone with pen input since the Windows Mobile days over a decade ago, Engadget reported on Monday.

Blass further added this isn’t the rumoured “Edge+” flagship phone destined for US telecom major Verizon.

With the Mobile World Congress (MWC) slated to be held in less than a month, it is highly likely that we could see the stylus device by Motorola there.

