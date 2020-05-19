American MNC telecom giant Motorola on Tuesday launched a new flagship Motorola Edge+ for the Indian market. The smartphone debuted globally back in April alongside the Motorola Edge. The smartphone comes shortly after the company launched the premium Moto Razr foldable phone in the country and it seems to be competing against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Motorola Edge+ comes with a hole-punch display that has a curved design. Motorola has also provided dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves to deliver an enhanced multimedia experience.

Optics of the Motorola Edge+ include 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that comes with a field of view (FoV) of 117 degrees. These is also an 8MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS support as well as Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. There is a 25MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone runs Android 10 and is touted to be upgradable to Android 12 with an innovative 5G antenna array will connect users with both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies for global 5G compatibility and future speeds over 4Gbps

The new Moto Edge Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The display is a 6.7-inch, full HD+, OLED display panel that is curved by almost 90 degrees at both the edges.

The display also supports HDR10+ along with a 90Hz refresh rate. There are also software optimisations that give the ‘edge’ display some functionality. These include capacitive points that work as shoulder triggers for gaming, notification alerts, app switching and battery charging status.

The Motorola Edge+ price in India is set at Rs. 74,999 for the single 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart and major offline retail stores starting May 26. The pre-bookings are now open.

Launch offers include flat Rs. 7,500 instant discount on purchases made using ICICI bank credit cards on Flipkart. The buyers will get the same amount of cashback on purchasing the phone offline using the ICICI Bank credit cards. The instant discount and cashback will be valid on EMI as well as non-EMI transactions.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with a chunky 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast wired and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will also support reverse wireless charging at 5W.