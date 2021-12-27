Three Find X phones will be launched by Oppo

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone with Find X will arrive in Q1 2022, Oppo promised in early December.

The Dimensity 9000 was confirmed to power another device from the series two weeks later. According to GSM Arena, there will be three flagship phones at launch, one with Android and two with a yet-to-be-announced chipset.

Oppo is also rumored to be working on a new Find N phone that will have a horizontal hinge, competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Huawei P50 Pocket in China.

It is also interesting to note that the series is titled ‘Find X5’ instead of ‘Find X4’.

It is expected that the Find X5 Pro will be a modest upgrade over the current flagship device.

Apart from the obvious chipset upgrade, another notable improvement is faster charging, with rumors suggesting 80W – a much-needed change for Oppo, which has been launching phones with a 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 for over two years.

