There’s a possibility that Apple will bring a punch hole display to its iPhone 14

An insider told me over the weekend that Apple will bring a punch-hole screen to the iPhone 14 series.

According to GSM Arena, Apple expert Mark Gurman revealed in his latest podcast ‘Power On’ that he thinks Apple will do away with the notch on some 2022 devices. Apple’s new iPad Pro 2022 will also feature wireless charging, as well as a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 processor.

The iPhone 14 series could feature a punch-hole solution that would embed FaceID under the display. It is likely to appear during the fall launch of the iPhone, which Apple has been working on for quite some time.

According to Gurman, the upcoming M2 chip will be “marginally faster” than the M1. It should have an octa-core processor and a 9- or 10-core graphics card, which would be an upgrade from the current Air’s 8-core graphics card.

In addition, Apple is likely to unveil an AR/VR headset at WWDC in the summer as well as an internally developed chip for the Mac Pro.

Besides an iPhone SE with 5G, GSM Arena also expects a rugged version of the Apple Watch.

(With inputs from ANI)