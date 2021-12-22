Survey depicts 8 in 10 Indian consumers warm-up to buying foldable phones

As per Wednesday’s report, 81% of the respondents are going to buy foldable smartphones in the future.

As per the report by Cybermedia Research (CMR), 38% of productivity enthusiasts believe foldable phones will be helping in the long run. Besides 34% of the fashion aficionados prioritize making a cool and stylish statement with phones with a fold.

“Our survey insights point to the early majority being warm to foldable phones. In 2022 and beyond, with new category entrants in the fray, we believe the foldable phone market will see a boom,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said in a statement.

A recent survey states that consumers prefer water resistance, increased portability, and device durability that the available foldable phones offer. This survey included 2,500 respondents in the age groups of 21-60 years.

Consumers are also concerned about the battery life and device durability of foldable phones.

“With technological advancements and more foldable phones debuting in the market, consumer interest around foldable phones will continue to witness an upward trend,” said Sugandha Srivastava, Manager-Research, CMR.

“OEMs should focus on driving awareness and enabling product experience for furthering mainstream foldable adoption,” Srivastava added.

(With inputs from ANI)