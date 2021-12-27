The Oppo A11s is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and SD 460

The Oppo A11s, a brand new phone from Oppo, has been introduced in China recently.

According to GSM Arena, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 460 and equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD that refreshes at 90Hz as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. Also around the back is a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A punch-hole cutout houses the 8MP selfie camera. Additionally, there is a capacitive fingerprint scanner located at the back.

Size and weight are listed as 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm and 188 grams, respectively. The device is available in black or white. On the software side, Android 10 is combined with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2.

In its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version, the Oppo A11s starts at CNY 999, while the 8/128GB version costs CNY 1,199. Throughout China, the phone is now available through Oppo’s online shop and partner retailers.

(With inputs from ANI)