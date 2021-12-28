Gapless design is the highlight of Honor Magic V’s teaser

In a few days, Honor will unveil its first foldable smartphone, which is expected to feature a horizontal fold design and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

With Honor’s recently released video teaser showcasing the phone’s design, fans could finally see the device’s cover screen along with glimpses of its large screen, hinge mechanism, and bottom. This is because the device houses the speaker and USB port. A cut-out for the camera is not visible on the main screen. The question remains whether Honor removed the selfie cam entirely from the back or opted to place it beneath the display.

In addition, Honor demonstrated that Magic V can close flat, leaving no gap between the two halves of the screen. The cover right side of the cover display features a curved cutout that houses the selfie camera. GSM Arena reports that the outward panel will measure 6.5-inches while the main display will have a diagonal measurement of 8-inches. Honor has not yet announced when it plans to unveil the Magic V, but we’ll be watching for more information.

(With inputs from ANI)