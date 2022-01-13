Galaxy S22 will be the first device to feature Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor

In lieu of yesterday’s scheduled unveiling, there have been rumors that the Exynos 2200 is having problems behind the scenes.

GSM Arena reported that a Samsung official recently contacted Business Korea to clarify the reason for the change of plans. It has been rescheduled to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, so all is fine, no production issues have been reported.

“We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP’s production and performance,” said the official.

Exynos 2200 uses AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture for the first time on a smartphone chip, which means it has ray-tracing support. According to several Korean media reports, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S22 series on February 8. The company has not yet officially announced the date.

