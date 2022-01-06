Galaxy S22 Ultra to receive 45W charger from Samsung

Samsung is now bringing back 45W charging for its Galaxy smartphones, starting with the S22 Ultra, a smartphone that was previously only available with 40W charging.

GSM Arena reports that the retail package will include a USB-C to USB-C cable with the re-introduced travel charger. In February 2020, the company released the Galaxy S20 Ultra with the same functionality. At the time, the 45W charger throttled extremely quickly and had little impact on charging speeds in comparison to the 25W one.

In addition to a USB-C to USB-C cable, the upcoming 45W adapter looks very similar to the existing model.

In comparison to the EP-TA845XBNG gadget, the EP-T4510 is smaller. There will be a 1.8-meter cable included, which is longer than the current 1-meter cable.

