On February 8, Samsung may launch its Galaxy S22 series

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series could be launched globally soon. Social media is abuzz with rumors that the new Samsung smartphones will be announced on February 8, according to a new report.

An upcoming report from South Korea suggests that the event will take place at the start of next month, a couple of weeks before the MWC 2022 begins. It was also reported that the announcement would occur on February 8. According to the article, pre-orders will begin the next day and shipments will begin on February 24.

According to these reports, Samsung will issue official invites very soon.

There are three Galaxy S22 models expected to launch: the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is expected to power all three phones.

Whether the South Korean company will introduce its phones with a rumoured new Exynos 2200 chipset in certain regions remains to be seen.

(With inputs from ANI)