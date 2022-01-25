You can submit your best macro images to the Apple Challenge by using the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone Max

We are now accepting entries for the challenge, which runs through February 16. Winners will be announced around April 12.
You can use the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge to share your best macro photos on Instagram and Twitter.
Ten winning photos will be selected by a panel of industry experts and Apple.
Winners’ photos will be showcased in a gallery on the Apple Newsroom, apple.com, and Apple Instagram (@apple).
“They may also appear in digital campaigns, Apple Store locations, billboards, or in a public photo exhibition,” the company said in a statement.
Anand Varma, a National Geographic Explorer, and award-winning photographer is this year’s judge, along with Mumbai-based Apeksha Maker, co-founder of commercial photography firm The House Of Pixels.
Photographs of seemingly everyday objects such as a hairbrush, a food item, or subjects in nature such as ice, snow, feathers, flowers, insects, or pets are among the most impressive examples of macro photography.
A new camera system is included in the iPhone 13 Pro lineup.
With the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll find a new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto camera, all of which are powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor.
Featuring an ultra-wide aperture of */1.8 and a new autofocus system, the Ultra Wide delivers images that are brighter and sharper, improving low-light conditions by 92 percent.