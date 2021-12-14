Apple releases iOS 15.2 with range of new features

Apple is releasing an iOS 15.2 update with new fixes and features as the very first iOS update that was important since 1OS 15.1 in the month of October.

iOS and iPadOS 15 have both introduced the feature Record App Activity in the privacy settings that allow users to have a summary of data, sensor, and Internet access by apps on their devices.

“In iOS and iPadOS 15.2, this activity is presented in Settings in a new UI called App Privacy Report. This is a great opportunity to review the app’s sensor, data, and Internet usage,” the company stated.

The Auto Call feature can now be set up to use any one of two methods for making an emergency call: holding a volume and the side button together or pressing the side button repeatedly. Both of the methods show an 8-second countdown before making an emergency call.

With the Legacy Contacts feature, a user can set a trusted person to access your Apple ID after your death. The person that you choose as your contact can access your images, messages, files, notes, calendar events, apps, device backups, contacts, and more.

iOS 15.2 also has added support for the Voice Plan of Apple Music that was first introduced in October of this year. Priced at the sum of 4 dollars and 99 cents, the Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri.

Next, in the Find My app, Apple has added a new option for “Items That Can Track Me.

To download the latest update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and select Download and Install. Restart the iPhone once the download is finished to start the installation, and once the phone restarts one will be on the latest version of iOS.

(With imports from IANS)