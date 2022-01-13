A 48MP camera could be included in the iPhone 14 Pro

A 48MP main camera is expected to be included in Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro.

This would be the third time in the iPhone’s history that the main camera has increased in resolution (iPhone 4 to 4S – 5MP to 8MP; iPhone 6 to 6S – 8MP to 12MP) and would be a significant change in Apple’s camera approach. Apple’s Pro phones likely need 8K video recording, but they’ll likely also shoot in different resolutions, depending on where they are. Landscapes and portraits use more megapixels, while low-light photos are pixel-binned to 12MP.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst for Apple, has hinted that the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48MP main camera. He has also said that the iPhone 15 will include periscope zoom in 2023.

In regard to the front of the iPhone 14, at least two reports claim that Apple will replace the notch with a punch-hole camera, either a single or a pill-shaped one with FaceID.

