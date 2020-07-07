Microsoft Corp has expressed interest to buy Warner Bros’ gaming division, The Information reported on Monday.

The development comes even when AT&T, the parent company of Warner’ Bros., has not yet made up its mindfully to sell the business, said the report on Monday that cited two people familiar with the matter.

Last month, a CNBC report stated that the two sides were in discussion to make a deal that could be worth $4 billion.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, or WB Games, is known for publishing the “Batman: Arkham” series, “Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor,” many “Lego” and “Harry Potter” games, “Mortal Kombat,” and “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt”, TheStreet reported.

Microsoft and AT&T did not respond to the said report.

Meanwhile, the gaming unit consists of studios spread across the U.S., Canada and Britain.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard all expressed interest in buying the gaming division, which cited people familiar with the matter.