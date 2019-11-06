Xiaomi is all set to unveil the world’s first 108MP phone with the five-camera phone, Mi Note 10, in Spain’s capital Madrid on Wednesday.

Mi Note 10 is the global version of Mi CC9 Pro, which was launched in China on Tuesday. On the occasion, the company is likely to introduce Mi Note 10 Pro as well.

Watch Live: Mi Note 10 launch

Mi Note 10 launch will begin at 11:30 am (4 pm IST). The event will be live-streamed on Facebook and Twitter.

What to Expect?

Similar to Mi CC9 Pro, the Mi Note 10 is likely to come in three configurations–6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage; 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

We are expecting to see a device with a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

The company has already teased users with its 108-megapixel Penta camera setup, along with a 32MP selfie camera on the Mi Note 10.

There are no display fingerprint sensors and the phone is likely to be powered by 5,260mAh battery with 30w fast charging support. The phone will run on MIUI 11 operating system.

(With input from agencies)