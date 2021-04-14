MediaTek on Wednesday launched a Dimensity 700 system-on-chip (SoC)for 5G phones in the Indian market.

The new 7nm chipset from the leading chipmaker comes with support for 90Hz displays as well as offers dual 5G connectivity, advanced camera capabilities and power-efficient design.

It also offers octa-core processing at a maximum clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is also claimed to deliver up to 30 per cent greater throughput layer coverage.

The company also announced realme as the first smartphone brand in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

“The SoC delivers advanced connectivity with a seamless all-around smartphone experience, whether you’re working, playing a video or connecting with your friends,” Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

The key features of MediaTek Dimensity 700 include high-resolution Full HD+ displays and ultra-fast refresh rates to reduce blur in animations, scrolling and games for the best user experience.

It will support multi-camera designs with up to 64MP.

The SoC also enables improved battery life, multiple voice assistant support and is 28 per cent more power-efficient than an equivalent 8nm process, delivering longer immersive experiences.