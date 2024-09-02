Maruti Suzuki India’s sales down 3.9 pc in August, Kia India logs 17.1 pc growth

Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1.82 lakh units in August, down nearly 3.9 per cent (year-on-year) from 1.89 lakh units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and OEM) for the company decreased 5.3 per cent to nearly 1.56 lakh units for the automaker, from over 1.64 lakh units last year.

The automaker exported 26,003 units from the country in August, up from 24,614 units last year.

In the April-August period during the current fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India clocked a total sale of 878,691 units, down from 868,742 units in the same period last fiscal.

Meanwhile, Kia India logged domestic sales of 22,523 units in August, a 17.19 per cent YoY growth compared to the 19,219 units sold in the corresponding month of the last year. The new Sonet gained traction, with 10,073 units sold, informed the company.

Hardeep Singh Brar, SVP and national head of sales and marketing, said that this success is a testament to the company’s strategic optimisation of the products, making its vehicles most compelling and value-for-money.

The total sales of Toyota Kirloskar Motor India rose 35 per cent (year-on-year) to 30,879 units in August, compared to 22,910 units a year earlier.

Sabari Manohar, vice president of Toyota Kirloskar’s sales-service-used car business, said in a statement that as “we approach the festive season, demand for our products remains buoyant, and we are already witnessing increased consumer interest and higher footfall across all our dealerships”.

SUVs and MPVs continue to significantly contribute to the company’s sales numbers, reflecting a growing preference for these segment vehicles.

Retail sales of JSW MG Motor India went up 9 per cent YoY to 4,571 units in August. The company had sold 4,185 units in the year-ago period. On September 11, the automaker will launch a new model, Windsor, in the Indian market.