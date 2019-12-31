It seems like launching the most expensive Mac Pro for around $54,000 earlier this month was not enough for Apple. As per reports the company is planning to launch an e-sports-centric high-end Mac at its annual WWDC developers conference next year.

The computer is expected to come in form of a large screen laptop priced up to $5,000, stated Economic Daily News said in the report.

If rumours are true then this is going to be the company’s debut in such a segment. It is not clear whether the system is going to be a desktop computer or a high-end MacBook Pro.

Year 2019 has been great for Apple as it not only entered in the gaming industry with its iOS 13 in September, but also launched a game subscription service, ‘Apple Arcade’.

In India, the subscription service is available for Rs 99 and works on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and Mac systems. It allows up to six family members to share the same subscription for one monthly fee.

Other than that, there are some reports that claim the company is working on the updated 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with an iPhone 11 Pro style triple-lens cameras at the back. Several leaks suggest that the new iPads may be released in March 2020.

