Electronics giant LG on Friday unveiled the LG G8XThinQ, its newest G series smartphone with dual screen priced at Rs 49,999 in Indian market.

“We are delighted to introduce LG G8X ThinQ to our consumers with dual screen as a differentiated factor. It comes with two displays allowing two apps running parallel on each screen thus making multitasking much easier for its users,” said Advait Vaidya, Business Head – Mobile Division, LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

The device features two identical 6.4-inch OLED displays with an in-display fingerprint sensor for easier locking and unlocking the smartphone. There are two 1.2W speakers which aim to deliver bold, balanced stereo sound while the 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian Audio for better smartphone sound.

Speaking of the cameras, LG G8XThinQ comes with a 12MP standard and a 13MP super wide rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera.

The highlight of the phone is its microphone which automatically turns up when a video is being captured. It ensures that sounds are recorded in vivid detail for the most captivating, Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) recordings.

Additionally, the LG Smart Keyboard converts the dual screen into a mini-laptop for on-the-go use. The bottom display transforms into a full-screen virtual keyboard making it easier to write emails, edit presentations, text, or search the web in full-screen on the top display.

The device is powered by 4,000mAh battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core processor and Android 9.0 Pie. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

