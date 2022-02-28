Lenovo unveils next-gen laptops for consumers, enterprises at MWC 2022.

Global PC brand Lenovo on Monday unveiled several new laptops designed for a more connected and increasingly hybrid world.

The new line-up of ThinkPad, ThinkBook, ThinkVision, IdeaPad, tablet and solutions were launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 here.

The flagship ThinkPad X13s is developed in collaboration with Qualcomm and Microsoft — world’s first laptop powered by the premium Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform and running up to Windows 11 Pro.

“The ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design delivers the next level of silent always-on, always-connected PC experiences in addition to incredible multi-day battery life rated up to 28 hours, AI accelerated experiences and enhanced 5G connectivity,” the company said during the event.

The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 machine is powered by up to latest Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and optional dual Solid-State Drives (SSD) supporting up to a massive 8TB.

Lenovo also introduced several updates to its ThinkPad T series portfolio to address the productivity and collaboration needs of a widely diversified workforce.

A new ThinkPad T16 along with updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3 feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light technology with FHD camera options combined with Dolby Audio speaker system and Dolby Voice.

The company also introduced a new ThinkPad P16s along with an updated ThinkPad P14s Gen 3.

The other devices include ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops.

Lenovo also introduced its new IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop series in two screen sizes, 15-inch and 16-inch.

The company also unveiled a fresh line-up of consumer IdeaPad Chromebooks for the modern home office, classroom and beyond.