Chinese computing company Lenovo has entered into smart devices segment with its three new smart home products—Lenovo Smart Display 7, Lenovo Smart Bulb, and Lenovo Smart. While the Smart Display 7 is priced at Rs. 8,999, the pricing of the other two products is yet to be announced. All three products can be connected with Google Assistant to offer smart home connectivity.

Lenovo Smart Display 7 is company’s range of smart speakers but with a 7-inch display and a microphone that allows it to take voice commands for Google Assistant. With its price at Rs. 8,999, the speakers sits between Lenovo Smart Clock (Rs. 5,999) and Rs.Lenovo Smart Display (Rs. 14,999).

With the help of the display, the system will be able to show relevant information, album arts, maps for navigation, weather forecast, and news.

The product will be available on company’s official website, lenovo.com, as well as on Flipkart.com. Apart from that, the device will also available at company’s physical outlets and at Croma across the country.

(With input from agencies)