Follow Us:
  1. Home » Technology » Lenovo India appoints new head of Tablets and Smart Devices unit

Lenovo India appoints new head of Tablets and Smart Devices unit

She will lead the initiatives for the business and consumer tablet segments, from Mumbai.

SNS | October 12, 2022 3:02 pm

Remove term: Lenovo india head of mobile and tabs Lenovo india head of mobile and tabsRemove term: lenovo laptops lenovo laptopsRemove term: lenovo tabs price lenovo tabs priceRemove term: lenovo india lenovo india

Lenovo has named Sumati Sahgal as the Head of Tablets and Smart Devices for Lenovo India, according to an announcement made officially by the company today.

She will lead the initiatives for the business and consumer tablet segments, from Mumbai.

Sumati has more than 18 years of experience working professionally in a variety of fields.

Announcing the appointment,Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “I am pleased to welcome Sumati to this new role at Lenovo India. I am confident that her varied experience in marketing and sales will be a valuable asset in further accelerating our tablets and smart devices business in India.

In her last assignment with Lenovo, Sumati has been leading the Consumer VAS (Visuals, Accessories, and Services) business for the last 2 years.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Lenovo unveils next-gen laptops for consumers, enterprises at MWC 2022
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 PCs launched in India