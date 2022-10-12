Lenovo India appoints new head of Tablets and Smart Devices unit

Lenovo has named Sumati Sahgal as the Head of Tablets and Smart Devices for Lenovo India, according to an announcement made officially by the company today.

She will lead the initiatives for the business and consumer tablet segments, from Mumbai.

Sumati has more than 18 years of experience working professionally in a variety of fields.

Announcing the appointment,Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director, Lenovo India, said, “I am pleased to welcome Sumati to this new role at Lenovo India. I am confident that her varied experience in marketing and sales will be a valuable asset in further accelerating our tablets and smart devices business in India.”

In her last assignment with Lenovo, Sumati has been leading the Consumer VAS (Visuals, Accessories, and Services) business for the last 2 years.